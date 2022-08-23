Police launch special drive against footpath encroachments

File photo of an encroached footpath at Shivajinagar.

The traffic police have launched a special drive against footpath encroachments in and around the city and are booking repeat offenders for causing danger and obstructing public way or public line of navigation.

The traffic police have stepped up patrolling on the main roads in their jurisdictions and cleared encroachments and vehicles parked on footpaths. The police also recorded the violations and gave a warning to the encroachers.

“It’s a continuous effort to clear footpath encroachment based on the High Court directions,” a senior police officer, said adding that first-time offenders are being warned, but the repeat offenders will be booked under section 283 of the IPC and action will be initiated under section 107 of the Cr PC.

On Tuesday, as many as four shopkeepers, including a hotelier and bike mechanic shops, were booked, while their goods have been seized besides the police filing a case against them. The police have released their goods after obtaining bond value from ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh. If they are found repeating the offence, they will be arrested and produced before the court to recover the fine from them.

It may be recalled that the High court, based on a writ petition in 2019, cracked the whip on traffic police on footpath encroachment by shopkeepers, which was endangering pedestrian safety. The court directed the police to take action and ensure footpaths are cleared of encroachment.