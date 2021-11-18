Police launch search for ‘hacker’ Sri Krishna after providing security

Gunman assigned for security did not find him in his family’s house

The police on Wednesday were looking for ‘hacker’ Sri Krishna after a gunman who was assigned to him to provide security found that he was not in his house at Jayanagar here. Family members said he had not returned since he was released on bail last Thursday.

The decision to provide security cover in the form of a gunman was taken after considering the threat perception, a concern that had been raised by Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah.

“A police officer was sent to his house on Tuesday but he was not there. He left but returned again on Wednesday to check on Sri Krishna. But his family said that he had not come home,” said a senior police officer, adding that his relatives said they were unaware of his whereabouts.

“His family has been asked to inform us soon after they establish contact with Sri Krishna,” the officer said.

However, Sri Krishna or SriKi, as he is called, had not been residing in his family home when he was picked up the second time when he allegedly got into a drunken brawl with his associate at a star hotel on HAL Airport Road in the first week of November.

Police Commissioner Kamal Pant confirmed the development and said a gunman would be provided to Sri Krishna. The police are now checking hotels and other places where he was known to visit.

“As he did not have a phone on him, it will be difficult to track him,” said another police officer.