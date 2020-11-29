Police launch public outreach initiative

Bengaluru

29 November 2020 01:36 IST

City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant, along with S. Murugan, Additional Commissioner (East), kicked off the public outreach programme ‘Janasamparka Divasa’ at Pulakeshinagar police station on Saturday. The programme, which is aimed to build bridges between the police and citizens, saw around a hundred residents visit the station on Saturday morning.

A resident complained about the drug addicts’ menace around Ulsoor lake, especially in the evening, following which Mr. Pant directed the police to intensify patrolling.

“Such initiatives are the need of the hour. This way, the police can get feedback from people, interact with them and improve policing,” said Mr. Pant.

Isha Pant, DCP, Command Centre, added that a register would be maintained at every police station to record complaints received and action taken.