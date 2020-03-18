Police launch #arrestcorona campaign

A constable’s song on COVID-19 urging people not to panic has gone viral after city police commissioner Bhaskar Rao used it as a part of the city police’s campaign against the virus. Constable Moulali Boragi, attached to City Armed Reserve (south), who wrote the song approached Mr. Rao with a video recording of him singing it.

When the police chief heard it, he was so impressed that he asked the DCP (Command Centre) to upload the song online as part of the awareness campaign. The song was a hit with users online.

“This is part of the awareness campaign under the banner #arrestcorona which is being launched from Thursday,” said Isha Pant, DCP, Command Centre. “The word ‘arrest’ was taken from the police vocabulary to mean ‘Stop’.”

As part of the campaign, the police will also share positive stories of people whose lives have been affected by COVID-19 so that their experiences and courage will inspire others.

“The city police have tied up with Amazon, so that people can ask the voice-enabled virtual assistant, Alexa, questions and seek information on the campaign,” she added.