Police invoke KCOCA against red sanders smugglers

The police have invoked the Karnataka Control of Organised Crime Act, 2000 against a gang allegedly involved in smuggling red sanders to other countries in Asia.

KCOCA is a punitive law that can be invoked against organised crime syndicates with a history of criminal offences. The accused booked under the law, which allows confessions made before a police officer as evidence, will not be able to seek bail for a year.

Over the last six months, the police have taken to using KCOCA more frequently instead of invoking the Goonda Act against serial offenders.

In May, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) had busted a gang of red sanders smugglers that had a network across various States in the country. The kingpin, Abdul Rasheed alias Puttu Bayar, 48, from Puttur, is wanted by multiple State agencies. He had been on the run for 10 years before being arrested.

The CCB recovered four tonnes of red sanders logs worth ₹3.5 crore from the gang.

“Of the 18 accused in the case, two – Rasheed and Zuber Khan – have a history of criminal cases, which provides us sufficient grounds to invoke KCOCA. Though the rest of the accused do not have past cases, they are part of the syndicate, and KCOCA will apply,” said Alok Kumar, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime).

Rasheed was earlier arrested in cases related to counterfeit currency and red sanders smuggling in 2009. He allegedly sourced red sanders from Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. He would smuggled it to China and other countries.

Youth stabbed to death

A youth was stabbed to death at a busy junction in Kamala Nagar on Thursday afternoon amidst several people. The deceased, Nitesh, 20, was a resident of Hegganahalli and working as a welder.

He was waiting at the Shankar Nag bus stand around 3 p.m. when four persons in two vehicles attacked him. He was stabbed in the neck. Though he was rushed to a nearby private hospital, he was declared brought dead.

Senior police officials said that preliminary investigation indicated that there was a woman among the four assailants. “It all happened in a matter of seconds,” an officer said.

Police are collecting footage from CCTV cameras in the area. Basaveshwarnagar police have registered a case.