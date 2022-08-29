Police inspector suspended for misbehaving with woman

:

Gopalakrsihna Gowda , police inspector attached to K.P. Agrahara station, was suspended on Sunday for allegedly misbehaving with a woman staffer at a hotel in Indiranagar in an inebriated state.

Mr. Gowda abused the woman verbally and created a ruckus after she denied a room for him. The woman then called the J.B. Nagar station and filed a complaint. Following the complaint, the police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control and later filed a non-cognisable report for further investigation.

The victim complained that Mr. Gowda came to the hotel on Friday, got drunk and started demanding a room to rest. He asked the woman staffer how dare she was denying a room to a police inspector and allegedly hurled abuses at her. The other staff members tried to pacify him but he got infuriated and created a ruckus. The incident was reported to Police Commissioner C.H. Prathap Reddy, who suspended Mr. Gowda, pending a departmental inquiry.

The accused officer has a history of alcoholism and had even attended duty while he was drunk. He was issued warnings but in vain, a senior officer said.