Police inspector suspended for misbehaving with woman

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
August 29, 2022 00:04 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

:

ADVERTISEMENT

Gopalakrsihna Gowda , police inspector attached to K.P. Agrahara station, was suspended on Sunday for allegedly misbehaving with a woman staffer at a hotel in Indiranagar in an inebriated state.

Mr. Gowda abused the woman verbally and created a ruckus after she denied a room for him. The woman then called the J.B. Nagar station and filed a complaint. Following the complaint, the police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control and later filed a non-cognisable report for further investigation.

The victim complained that Mr. Gowda came to the hotel on Friday, got drunk and started demanding a room to rest. He asked the woman staffer how dare she was denying a room to a police inspector and allegedly hurled abuses at her. The other staff members tried to pacify him but he got infuriated and created a ruckus. The incident was reported to Police Commissioner C.H. Prathap Reddy, who suspended Mr. Gowda, pending a departmental inquiry.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused officer has a history of alcoholism and had even attended duty while he was drunk. He was issued warnings but in vain, a senior officer said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Bangalore
police

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app