Police inspect medical stores

In a joint operation, the Central division police along with officials from the health department inspected medical stores to see if they were selling drugs without prescriptions.

“We went to 24 pharmacies posing as customers and asked for drugs that are not allowed to be sold without a prescription,” said a senior police officer.

The team has booked a few stores in Vannarpet and Ejipura under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

The operation was carried out following the death of two students who allegedly overdosed on prescription painkillers at a party in Vyalikaval in November.

The teams also inspected the medical stores and checked their inventories to see if they were hoarding drugs.

“The police will continue this operation to keep a check on unauthorised sale of drugs, which remains a menace,” a senior police officer said.