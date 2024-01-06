ADVERTISEMENT

Police in the dock for ignoring late night party for film stars in Bengaluru pub

January 06, 2024 05:36 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

The party was organised to celebrate the success of a movie

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of Dr Rajkumar Road at Rajajinagar in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Subramanya Nagar police are in the dock for ignoring a late night party organised in a pub for Kannada film stars to celebrate the success of a movie. Commotion prevailed on January 4 night outside Jetlag Restobar on Dr Rajkumar Road at Rajajinagar when hundreds of people gathered to get a glimpse their favourite stars. Traffic movement on the road was disrupted due to haphazard parking of cars and other vehicles.

According to the police, the beat police had warned the management about the deadline before commencement of the party. Though the management promised to close the business on time, the party went on till the early hours.

When the police commissioner was alerted about the commotion, he directed the DCP to probe the matter and take necessary action.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on his directions, police booked the owner and the manager of the pub charging them under various sections of the Excise Act and also under the Karnataka Police Act. A senior police officer, who is probing the matter, said that the management had violated the excise rules by serving liquor beyond permissible hours.

The beat police and the officials in-charge have been told to explain how they let the party continue beyond the permissible time limit.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

bengaluru

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US