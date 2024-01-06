January 06, 2024 05:36 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

Subramanya Nagar police are in the dock for ignoring a late night party organised in a pub for Kannada film stars to celebrate the success of a movie. Commotion prevailed on January 4 night outside Jetlag Restobar on Dr Rajkumar Road at Rajajinagar when hundreds of people gathered to get a glimpse their favourite stars. Traffic movement on the road was disrupted due to haphazard parking of cars and other vehicles.

According to the police, the beat police had warned the management about the deadline before commencement of the party. Though the management promised to close the business on time, the party went on till the early hours.

When the police commissioner was alerted about the commotion, he directed the DCP to probe the matter and take necessary action.

Based on his directions, police booked the owner and the manager of the pub charging them under various sections of the Excise Act and also under the Karnataka Police Act. A senior police officer, who is probing the matter, said that the management had violated the excise rules by serving liquor beyond permissible hours.

The beat police and the officials in-charge have been told to explain how they let the party continue beyond the permissible time limit.

