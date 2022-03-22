Police in the dock for alleged misuse of seized red sanders

The city police commissioner ordered a probe into allegations of RM Nagar police misusing red sanders seized during the investigation of a drug case six months ago.

The RM Nagar police, while pursuing a drug case, raided a forest area in Dakshina Kannada and confronted the gang. But, the accused gave the police the slip and left behind the bags containing marijuana and several kilogram of red sanders. The police seized the red sanders and allegedly misused it.

Based on a complaint with the DG IGP, city police commissioner and the DCP, an inquiry has been ordered and senior officials are awaiting the report to initiate further action.

However, refuting the allegation, a senior police officer said that the the seized red sander logs are accounted for and are in the police station. “The jurisdictional ACP has verified it personally and said that 162 kg of red sanders (16 logs) are present in the police station and a case also has been registered. The allegation of 750 kg and misuse of the same by police is false,” the officer maintained.