Police in five districts on alert to nab two men on a stolen motorcycle

Police personnel of the central range, including Mandya, Ramanagara, Tumakuru, Chickballapur, and Bengaluru districts, stepped up vigil to track down two men on a stolen motorcycle on a chain-snatching spree.

Six cases have been reported in the past four days, and a red alert has been sounded in these districts to track down the accused. “The police analysed CCTV footage and managed to gather some details to ascertain the identity of the accused, but they are yet to be caught as they are on the move,” a senior police officer said.

The police have put up barricades at the entry and exit of their jurisdictions and are also creating awareness through public announcement systems and on social media.

Senior police officials have put out posts on social media accounts advising people, especially women, not to move around in isolated areas wearing valuables.

“Keep a distance from unknown people confronting on bikes and keep a watch on their movements and record their identity,” a police officer, said on his advisory. “Shout out loud in case of eventuality and avoid wearing valuables while venturing out for morning and evening walks,” the officer added.

The advisory was not well taken by the residents, who vented their ire on the police and said instead of stepping up vigil and arresting the accused, they were putting the onus on the public. However, the police justified the action, stating that prevention is better than cure.

