ADVERTISEMENT

Police in five districts on alert to nab two men on a stolen motorcycle

Published - July 16, 2024 06:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Police personnel of the central range, including Mandya, Ramanagara, Tumakuru, Chickballapur, and Bengaluru districts, stepped up vigil to track down two men on a stolen motorcycle on a chain-snatching spree.

ADVERTISEMENT

Six cases have been reported in the past four days, and a red alert has been sounded in these districts to track down the accused. “The police analysed CCTV footage and managed to gather some details to ascertain the identity of the accused, but they are yet to be caught as they are on the move,” a senior police officer said.

The police have put up barricades at the entry and exit of their jurisdictions and are also creating awareness through public announcement systems and on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior police officials have put out posts on social media accounts advising people, especially women, not to move around in isolated areas wearing valuables.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Keep a distance from unknown people confronting on bikes and keep a watch on their movements and record their identity,” a police officer, said on his advisory. “Shout out loud in case of eventuality and avoid wearing valuables while venturing out for morning and evening walks,” the officer added.

The advisory was not well taken by the residents, who vented their ire on the police and said instead of stepping up vigil and arresting the accused, they were putting the onus on the public. However, the police justified the action, stating that prevention is better than cure.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US