Police fire at rowdy-sheeter who targeted Aero India visitors

Bengaluru

11 February 2021 18:26 IST

The Yelahanka police on Thursday opened fire on a habitual offender who was on the run after allegedly stealing a car and other valuable items from a businessman. According to the police, the accused, Shabarish, has over 20 criminal cases pending against him.

“He attacked police constable Shivakumar in an attempt to evade arrest. In self-defence, inspector Ramakrishna Reddy gave a warning and fired at his left leg to stop him from fleeing,” said a police officer.

Advertising

Advertising

Both Shabarish and Shivakumar were taken to a hospital. The police are waiting for Shabarish to recover to question him. “He targeted people who attended Aero India earlier this month,” said the police.

The accused along with three of his associates allegedly intercepted a car at Kogilu Cross on Monday night. “They assaulted the owner, Mr. Nagaraj, took his valuables, including a wallet and mobile phone, and forced him out of the car before driving off,” the police officer added.

Mr. Nagaraj with the help of passers-by alerted the police, who located the car next to a theatre in Yelahanka. The police surrounded the car and issued a warning asking the accused to surrender.

While three of the accused escaped, Shabarish emerged from the car with a chopper and attacked the head constable. Efforts are on to track the other three accused who evaded arrest.