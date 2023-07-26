July 26, 2023 10:51 am | Updated 10:52 am IST - Bengaluru

Police found a suitcase full of fake ₹2,000 currency notes abandoned on NICE Road in Bengaluru on July 25.

Passers-by noticed the bag and alerted the police.

Talaghattapura police rushed to the spot and seized the suitcase.

Police are ascertaining who had a abandoned the suitcase and why, P. Krishna Kant, DCP, South division, said. Prima facie, they look like colour photocopies of notes amounting to ₹10 crore, he said.

The police are checking CCTV camera footage from in and around the area.