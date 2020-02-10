Police find gun buried in Victoria hospital backyard

A beat constable found an old double-barrel gun buried in the backyard of the burns ward of the Victoria hospital on Friday morning.

Gopalakrishna B.N., police constable attached to the V.V. Puram station, was returning to the station after the night round when a man approached him and alerted him about a suspicious object protruding from the ground.

Gopal Krishna went to the spot, and recovered what turned out to be a rusted double-barrel gun. He alerted his seniors and cleaned the rust and mud to find a name plate mentioning S. Insaf Ali and Sons along with a number inscription on the metal plate attached to the butt of the gun.

The weapon was later handed over to the senior officials, who in turn, sent it to the ballistic division of the Forensic Science Laboratory for analysis.

According to the police, the weapon could have been lying buried for more than two decades but said they are awaiting the detailed analysis from experts. The recovery of the weapon has baffled the police who are probing the reason behind burying the weapon in the backyard of the hospital.

The V.V. Puram police have taken up a case under the Arms Act, and are trying to track down the owner of the weapon. The police are also checking the armoury shop to question the owner.

The police are also checking old records to find whether there were any complaints or cases filed related to the recovered weapon.