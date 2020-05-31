Police file FIR against BBMP councillor

31 May 2020 21:19 IST

He allegedly defied lockdown guidelines and was not cooperating with BBMP

The Jagajeevanram Nagar police on Sunday registered an FIR against Padarayanapura councillor Imran Pasha for allegedly defying lockdown guidelines and not cooperating when Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and health officials wanted to shift him to Victoria hospital after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Ramesh B. said that following a complaint filed by BBMP officials, Pasha was charged with disobeying government orders, allowing unlawful gathering of people and not maintaining social distancing. He has been booked under Sections 270 and 271 of the Indian Penal Code.

“On Friday, Imran Pasha underwent a test for COVID-19 as he had developed some health issues. The result of the test was given the same day. He tested positive. The BBMP health officials informed the police that they had been trying to contact the councillor as they wanted to move him to a hospital, but his phone was switched off,” Ramesh said.

Advertising

Advertising

On Saturday morning, a BBMP medical team, the incident commander (police officer), the assistant commissioner of police and the police inspector tried to reach out to him. “Many of his followers started gathering at the place without maintaining social distancing. It took more than three-and-a-half hours to shift him to Victoria hospital,” he added.

Civic officials filed a complaint against Pahsa for not maintaining social distancing and unlawful assembly.

BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar tweeted: “He resisted appeals by health officials to admit himself to a hospital leading to a large crowd gathering at the spot.”