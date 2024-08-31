Police file chargesheet in Koramangala PG murder case

Just over a month after the brutal murder of 24-year-old private firm employee Kriti Kumari at her paying guest (PG) accommodation, the Koramangala police filed a 1,205-page chargesheet in a city court on Saturday.

Sarah Fathima, DCP (South-east division), said the chargesheet was filed against Abhishekh Ghosi, 23, a native of Begum Ganj in Madhya Pradesh. It lists 85 witnesses, charging the accused under section 103 (1) (murder) of the BNS, 2023.

The accused barged into the PG facility on July 24, in search of Kriti Kumari’s friend and colleague with whom he was in a relationship. But the woman had broken up with him. His female friend had taken shelter with Kriti Kumari. Enraged by this, he came in search of his friend to the PG facility armed with a knife in a premeditated act to kill her, the chargesheet said. However, when he did not find her, he repeatedly stabbed Kriti Kumari outside her room, killing her on the spot.

The entire act was caught on CCTV cameras. The CCTV camera footage, other residents of the PG facility who were seen in the footage huddled in fear even as the accused killed Kriti Kumari, and the accused’s female friend are the key witnesses in the case, as per the chargesheet.

Following the murder, a special team of the city police had tracked down the accused to Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, where he was arrested on July 26. The Koramangala police filed the chargesheet in the case in five weeks, much ahead of the 12 weeks’ time they had to do the same.

The murder triggered concerns over safety at PG facilities, prompting the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike to issue new guidelines for such facilities. The civic body has set a deadline of September 15 for all PG facilities in the city to comply with these guidelines and avail of licences.