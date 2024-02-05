Police file chargesheet in geologist murder case

February 05, 2024 08:14 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Subramanyapura police have filed a 600-page chargesheet in the murder of K.S. Prathima, 45, a Deputy Director in the Mines and Geology Department. She was found murdered at her flat last November 5 and Kiran, who worked as her driver and was later fired, was arrested.

The police filed the chargesheet before the II Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate on Monday.

According to the police, the accused Kiran worked as a driver with Prathima, but she terminated her services owing to his rash and negligent behavior.

The chargesheet alleges he killed Prathima in a premeditated manner after she refused to take him back as her driver.

The chargesheet alleges that Kiran was hiding on the terrace of the apartment building in Doddakallasandra where the victim lived, on the night of November 3, waiting for Prathima to come home. The chargesheet presents digital evidence to show Kiran was at the apartment.

The chargesheet further alleges that Kiran confronted Prathima at the doorstep urging her to take him back and when she refused, the accused strangled her and dragged her into the house and stabbed her neck with a knife.

The chargesheet also alleges that the accused later ransacked the house and took away valuables worth ₹5 lakh to mislead the police.

The murder came to light on November 5, when the victim’s brother, Pratheesh, came home to check on his sister as she did not answer calls the previous day.

The police had zeroed in on Kiran based on digital evidence and found his mobile phone was switched off. The police later tracked him down to M.M. Hills in Chamarajanagar where he had taken shelter.

