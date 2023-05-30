Police file B-report in Sankey Tank protest case

May 30, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru

The Halasuru gate police filed a B-report in a case against citizens who participated in a walkathon opposing construction of Sankey Tank flyover and road widening project. This comes after the High Court stayed a police probe against the protestors on Monday, May 29.

B-report is filed when the police find no evidence against the accused to file chargesheet and seek trial.

Although the FIR was filed by Sadashivanagar police station in February, the case was transferred to Halasuru police station after various organisations in support of protestors approached the City Police Commissioner demanding withdrawal of case. Instead of withdrawal, the case was moved to another police station. The police had booked eight citizens and 70 unknown persons under Sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 341 (wrongful restraint), 283 (obstruction of any person in any public path) and 149 (unlawful assembly with common object).

The citizens in protest against the proposed project marched near Sankey Tank after assembling inside a park. The citizens did not shout any slogans or display placards.

The project is now halted along with other government projects after the new Congress government took charge. A press note issued by Citizens for Sankey said, “After HC stayed investigation in this case, Halasuru police closed the case filing the B-report.” Avijit Michael of Citizens for Sankey said, “HC upheld our constitutional rights. This is one more victory for active citizens and democracy.”