Police embrace QR code-based beat system

Bengaluru

20 August 2021 05:52 IST

Supervisors can track movement of beat constables through GPS

As many as 1,997 beat points spread across 18 police stations in the North division of the city have embraced the QR code-based Subahu e-beat system.

Under the previous conventional logbook system, beat police had to manually record their movements via swiping machines installed along their respective beats. In the old system, there was scope for manipulation as there was no proper monitoring, said police officials.

With Subahu, beat police have to scan QR codes placed along their routes with their mobile phones. The app uses face recognition and allows police officers to download photos and write remarks for better and quick response. The system can also be monitored on a real-time basis from the control room.

As soon as the beat policeman scans the code, the officer in-charge will not only get a confirmation, but will also be able to track his or her movement through GPS. The remarks recorded in the app can be stored and analysed for future policing and planning.

It was formally launched by Commissioner of Police Kamal Pant on August 18.

“The app-based e-beat system is an effort to make the beat policing effective, efficient, transparent, and accountable,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (north east) Dharmender Kumar Meena.

In 2020, the South East division police had moved to Subahu.