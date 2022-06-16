Police donate blood to acid attack victim

Going beyond call of duty, a team of police from the Kamakshipalya station donated five units of blood to a victim of acid attack, who is scheduled to undergo another surgery on Friday.

The police team, probing the acid attack case, got to know about the requirement of blood and decided to help.

Th 23-year-old victim was severely injured in the acid attack on April 28 and was admitted to St. John’s Hospital. She has undergone multiple surgeries so far. The accused Nagesh, who was on the run, was tracked to Thirunalveli in Tamil Nadu, where he was hiding in a mutt.