Police donate blood for children with cancer

The Deputy Commissioner of Police office in Upparpet was abuzz on Saturday after a part of the premises was converted into a blood donation camp.

A group of 75 police officers across all ranks donated blood to children suffering from cancer at the Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology Cancer Research and Training Centre.

The camp was organised by Sustainable Environment Development Trust, a Bengaluru NGO, and Lions Blood bank.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Sanjeev Patil, who started the initiative, said he got the idea while interacting with doctors of many hospitals during the lockdown. Many medical personnel had raised the issue of a dearth of blood donors.

“Given the huge gap between demand and supply, many officers decided to donate blood,” said Mr. Patil.

The police officers formed a group and took part in blood donation camps. On Saturday, they conducted the camp to donate blood for children. “The initiative not only gives us satisfaction but encourages others to be part of a life-saving exercise,” said a police officer.