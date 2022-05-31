Police detain 32 foreigners for overstaying in Bengaluru
As many as 32 foreign nationals, including 19 males and 13 females, were detained by the North-East Division police in a special drive launched on Monday.
Anoop A. Shetty, DCP, North-East Division, said that the drive is to check foreigners overstaying without valid documents. Most of the detained are from African countries whose Identities and addresses could not be verified.
They are being questioned and legal action will be taken against them, Mr. Shetty said.
