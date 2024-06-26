GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police destroy ₹42 crore worth of drugs

Published - June 26, 2024 07:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The city police destroyed ₹42 crore worth of narcotics seized in the recent past while observing the Drug Awareness Programme on International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in the city on Wednesday.

Addressing a gathering, Home Minister G. Parameshwara said drug abuse was not only a crime but threatened the fabric of the society as well. “Investigations by the police have found that youth in the age group of 17 - 20 who have been involved in serious offences like murder and other criminal cases are addicted to alcohol and narcotics. This is a matter of serious concern,” he said.

Mr. Parameshwar reiterated that the state government would ensure that the city would not become a hub for the narcotics trade.

