Munawar Faruqui hints at quitting stand-up comedy after Bengaluru police deny permission for his show

Munawar Faruqui. Photo: Twitter/@munawar0018

Bengaluru

28 November 2021 12:44 IST

The city police’s move has come under severe criticism by human rights activists in the city

City police have “advised” organisers of a stand-up show featuring comic Munawar Faruqui which was scheduled to be held on the evening of November 28 that they “should cancel the show” as several groups are opposed to the show and it “could create chaos and could disturb the public peace and harmony, which may further lead to law and order problems”. The police issued the letter on the night of November 27.

Munawar Faruqui who had come to the city for the show left on the morning of November 28, after posting a statement on his social media handles, probably indicating he was quitting the space. Lamenting on how he was jailed for a joke he did not do and 12 shows being cancelled in the last two months because of threats to venue and audience, he wrote — “I think this is the end. My name is Munawar Faruqui and that’s been my time, you guys were a wonderful audience. Goodbye! I am done.”

Organisers of the Sunday event said Mr. Faruqui felt dejected at how he is being systematically targeted and “probably quit comedy”. Mr. Faruqui was himself not available for further comment.

Munawar Faruqui was arrested in Indore in January earlier this year after a Hindutva right wing activist alleged he denigrated Hindu gods. He spent 37 days in jail before the Supreme Court granted him bail. Bengaluru Police cancelling the show comes close on the heels of 12 shows of the comic being similarly cancelled by the police in Maharashtra and Gujarat in the last couple of months, following a systematic campaign by Hindutva right wing organisations calling for a ban on the comic and threatening protests if his shows are held.

The city police’s move has come under severe criticism by human rights activists in the city. “It is sad that a systematic campaign by Hindutva groups has scuttled a comedian, just because of his religion,” said advocate-activist Vinay Sreenivasa. “It is sad to note that a threat of a protest leads to stifling of freedom of expression in this city. Some groups cannot hold the city to ransom. This is a systematic attack on a stand-up comedian by Hindutva organisations. Society needs to stand by the artist,” said human rights advocate B.T. Venkatesh.

Hindu Janjagruti Samiti, an organisation whose allegedly “erstwhile” members have been charged with the murder of editor-activist Gauri Lankesh and scholar M.M. Kalburgi, petitioned Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant on November 27, tweeting out the letter tagging Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, Bengaluru South MP Tejaswi Surya, Uttara Kannada MP Anantkumar Hegde among others. The petition stated that Mr. Faruqui was in the habit of making “unacceptable” jokes on “Hindu Gods, Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2020, Godhra massacre of Karsevaks”. “Allowing Munawar Faruqui, who hurts religious sentiments of Hindus, is providing an opportunity for him to repeat those crimes. Should such a programme that disturbs the communal harmony be allowed when the memories of DJ Halli riots are still fresh?” the petition questioned, threatening to take to the streets if the stand-up show was permitted to be held.

Hours later, Ashok Nagar police issued the letter to the organisers “advising” them that they “should cancel the show”. The letter does not mention the HJS petition. The letter just states that the police have credible information that several organisations are opposing the show.

The organisers had informed Ashok Nagar police of the show “Dongri to Nowhere” in a letter on November 15. The organisers did not have to take permission from the police as the show was going to be held indoors and the police had not taken objection to the same until HJS petitioned the police and tweeted tagging the Home Minister, the Chief Minister and several BJP members of Parliament on November 27. Sources in the police said that they were pulled up for “not cancelling the show earlier” and were asked to cancel it immediately. Senior police officials refused to comment.

Mohan Gowda, spokesperson of the Hindu Janjagruti Samiti, Karnataka, tweeted on the morning of November 28 thanking Commissioner Pant, DG&IGP Praveen Sood, Chief Minister Bommai and Home Minister Jnanendra “for cancelling anti-hindu Munawar Faruqui programme in Bengaluru”.