Police crack two house-break thefts by gangs from Nepal who posed as domestic helps

March 11, 2023

The South Division police cracked two house-break thefts committed by gangs from Nepal, some of whom were posing as domestic helps, and their associates in separate incidents and recovered valuables including cash, jewels and even a licensed pistol and live ammunition of a total worth ₹2.7 crore from them.

All the accused hail from Nepal and had joined as domestic help for few months to gain the confidence of the house owners. Later, they committed the crime after getting the details of family going out of town, police claimed.

City police commissioner C.H. Pratap Reddy said that it was pertinent to note that in both the cases the house-owners had failed to obtain the ID-cards or details of the domestic helps while hiring them. He advised people to get a background verification and collect at least two ID cards from them along with the contact details of the referred person.

The JP Nagar police arrested Prem and Lakshmi Sejuval, a couple hailing from Nepal who worked as domestic help at the house of a businessman in JP Nagar 2nd stage and roped in their associates to burgle the house. The accused couple even administered sedative to Kiran, son of the couple who was at home at the time of incident while the couple had gone to Tirupathi.

The accused roped in their associates Nethra Sahi, Gorakh Bahadur, Bheem Bahadur, Anjali, Abesh Sahi, Prashanth and Prakash to burgle the house and escaped on February 28. The incident came to light when Kiran woke up in the middle of the night to see the entire house plundered and the domestic help couple went missing.

Based on the complaint, the JP Nagar police gathered the details and chased the couple at Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana before finally pining them down at Nepal border and recovered 1.17 kg of gold valuables, 350 grams of silver articles and ₹77.6 lakh cash along with a licensed pistol and three rounds of ammunition from them.

In another incident, the JP Nagar police arrested a domestic help from Nepal who roped in her associates to steal valuables from the house where she was working on December 2. The accused have been identified as Vimala, Arjun Sahi, Pooran Sahi, Harish Sahi, and Ramitha Thakur. The police recovered 320 grams of gold valuables, ₹6.12 lakh cash and 190 grams of silver articles from them.