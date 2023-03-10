ADVERTISEMENT

Police crack robbery case within 72 hours

March 10, 2023 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Govindarajanagar police arrested a 24-year-old man who had robbed a homealone elderly woman from his neighbourhood and escaped with her ear studs worth ₹ 16,000 on Sunday evening.

The accused Mohan Kumar, a native of Kudur in Ramanagara district, used to stay close to the victim’s house on rent and kept a watch on her for a few days before attacking her.

The victim, identified as Nagamma, was staying alone and had gone for evening walk and returned home around 5 p.m. While she was getting into the house, the accused, wearing a mask, forced her inside the house, dragged her to the kitchen and gagged her with a piece of cloth.

The accused snatched her earrings in such a way that the ear lobes were damaged and she started bleeding. She screamed out of pain, following which the accused managed to escape. Neighbours, hearing her scream, rushed to her help and took her to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Based on the complaint, the Govindarajanagar police analysed the CCTV footage from in and around and identified the accused. The police tracked down the accuse within 72 hours and recovered the valuables. The accused was booked under robbery and remanded in judicial custody.

