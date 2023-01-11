Police crack robbery case within 24 hours, arrest six

January 11, 2023 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - Bengaluru

In swift action, the K.S. Layout police cracked the case of the robbery of a home alone elderly woman and arrested a gang of six people within 24 hours of the incident.

The police have recovered gold valuables worth ₹ 3.5 lakh and cash of ₹ 1.5 lakh, which the accused left at their rented house before fleeing the city .

The accused have been identified as Gyananranjan Nath, 36, Srikanth Dash, 40, Subash Biswal, 41, Bishnu Mohan Khatua, 35, Bishnu Charan Behera, 61, and Sudhanshu Behera, 21.

Bishnu and Sudhanshu were working as a cook and hotel employee in the city, while the others are from a village in Odisha working as drivers and labourers.

Investigations revealed that Bishnu’s relatives were working as domestic help in the victims’ house and he had gathered the information about the victim from them and hatched a plan to commit robbery to become rich overnight.

The accused roped in his associates from his native place and called them in December last week and recceed the house for some time before barging into the house on January 3. The accused gagged the elderly woman, mother of a doctor, taped her mouth and hands before ransacking the house and escaped with the valuables.

Based on the complaint, a team led by Inspector Kotresh BM analysed many CCTV camera footages before zeroing in on the accused. After identifying the accused, the police found that they had left to their native and chased them for many kilometres before pinning them down.

The accused were brought back to their rented house in Bengaluru to recover the robbed valuables. The accused confessed that they had planned to commit many such robberies in future to make huge sums.