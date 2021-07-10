Police crack murder case, arrest six supari killers

The police have cracked the recent murder of financier Krishnamurthy, 35, who was stabbed to death in Kavabyrasandra on July 2.

The victim’s second wife, Ruth, allegedly hired six rowdy-sheeters from D.J. Halli who had taken the supari.

While the six men have been arrested, his wife, Ruth is on the run. The arrested have been identified as Anthony, Patrick, and their associates Ajay, Arun, Stephen, and Shivakumar.

Krishnamurthy had married Ruth 10 years ago. His two wives lived separately in two houses in the same area, sources said. “However, Krishnamurthy had recently taken to consuming alcohol. He would often come home drunk and harassed Ruth every day. When he did not mend his ways, she gave a hit to kill him,” said sources.

“Presently, she is still at large.”