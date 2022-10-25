Police crack kidnap case within 12 hours; two held

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 25, 2022 21:39 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Vijayanagar police have cracked a kidnap-for-ransom case and rescued a 36-year-old son of a furniture shop owner within 12 hours of his abduction on Monday.

Lakshman Nimbargi, DCP, west division, said that the accused Anand Kumar and his associate Arjith were working in a pharma company where Vikas Bora and his father Mahendra Kumar had done the interiors.

The accused during the interaction gathered details of financial condition of Mr. Vikas and hatched a plan to abduct him for ransom.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Anand Kumar roped in Azhar Pasha for the job and offered him the contract, who in turn got his associates to kidnap.

As per the plan the accused posing as executives of a private firm called Mr. Vikas and asked him to come to Uttarahalli to discuss about interior contract for their company. As Mr. Vikas reached the destination, the accused abducted him in a car and drove him to Mandya and informed Anand Kumar and Azhar.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The accused called up Mr. Mahendra to inform him about the kidnap and demanded ₹1 crore and 15 kg of gold for his son’s release. The accused also threatened and warned Mr. Mahendra against approaching the police.

Based on a complaint, the police swung into action and arrested Anand Kumar and Azhar Pasha when they came to receive the ransom. They also rescued Mr. Vikas.

Mr. Nimbargi said that there are more accused involved in the crime who are on the run. Efforts are on to track them down.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app