Police crack jewellery shop robbery case within hours

The Chamarajapet police have arrested a gang of three who robbed a jewellery shop and made away with 8 kg of silver biscuits and cash ₹3.3 lakh, worth about ₹9 lakh on Sunday.

Within four hours of the robbery being reported on Sunday morning, police arrested Rahul Jain and his associates, Rajesh and Madhu. According to the police, Rahul Jain was working as salesman in the jewellery shop owned by Uttam Jain. Rahul also owned a ready made garment shop in Sudduguntepalya.

Due to his lavish lifestyle, Rahul incurred huge loss and he planned to rob the gold shop to recover the loss. As per the plan, he roped his associates Rajesh and Madhu and the trio came to the shop on Saturday night in a car.

While Rahul was supervising the operations Rajesh and Madhu broke open the shop and took away the valuables. Rahul took all precautionary measures like turning away the CCTV cameras installed outside the shop and even wearing a helmet to cover his face, which eventually gave the clue for the police. The accused was also raising the throttle of the bike parked outside the shop while the accused were breaking open the shutter to avoid others from hearing the sound.

On Sunday morning when Uttam Jain came to the shop and found his shop burgled he reported the incident. The police swung into action and analyzed the CCTV cameras from in and around the area and came across a helmet wearing suspect.

Uttam Jain identified the helmet as he had seen Rahul was using similar kind of helmet. On suspicion when police called Rahul he was evasive raising suspicions. They tracked him down and arrested him. A detailed questioning led him to confess based on the statement Rajesh and Madhu were arrested.