Police crack house-break theft case, recover valuables worth ₹1.5 crore

September 04, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Pulakeshinagar police cracked a theft case reported in an apartment and recovered valuables worth ₹1.5 crore from the house of one of the suspects, who was found dead during the course of the investigation.

The deceased has been identified as Jeevan Vergese, 43. According to the police, he used to work as a driver at the house of a woman who worked as a VP at an MNC and was living in an apartment at Pulakeshinagar.

Jeevan, along with other domestic help, had been accused of stealing valuables worth ₹2.5 crore on August 17 and the police had questioned Jeevan along with others. While the police began to strongly suspect Jeevan’s role in the theft, he was found dead on August 21.

The police recovered a seven-page note written in Malayalam from his pocket, in which he accused his employer and his wife for him taking the extreme step and even accused the police of harassing him.

The police registered a case of abetment to suicide against the employer. A team of police was sent to Jeevan’s house in Kerala to keep a watch on his wife and other family members. After several days of efforts, the police managed to recover a total of 38 items, including gold jewels and other expensive articles along with foreign currency.

The police found fingerprint marks on the stolen jewel box which was recovered from his house in Kerala. The police have now issued a notice to Jeevan’s wife for questioning in both the cases of theft and abetment to suicide where she is a suspect, Bhimashankar Guled, DCP, East Division, said.

