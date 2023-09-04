HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police crack house-break theft case, recover valuables worth ₹1.5 crore

September 04, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Pulakeshinagar police cracked a theft case reported in an apartment and recovered valuables worth ₹1.5 crore from the house of one of the suspects, who was found dead during the course of the investigation.

The deceased has been identified as Jeevan Vergese, 43. According to the police, he used to work as a driver at the house of a woman who worked as a VP at an MNC and was living in an apartment at Pulakeshinagar.

Jeevan, along with other domestic help, had been accused of stealing valuables worth ₹2.5 crore on August 17 and the police had questioned Jeevan along with others. While the police began to strongly suspect Jeevan’s role in the theft, he was found dead on August 21.

The police recovered a seven-page note written in Malayalam from his pocket, in which he accused his employer and his wife for him taking the extreme step and even accused the police of harassing him.

The police registered a case of abetment to suicide against the employer. A team of police was sent to Jeevan’s house in Kerala to keep a watch on his wife and other family members. After several days of efforts, the police managed to recover a total of 38 items, including gold jewels and other expensive articles along with foreign currency.

The police found fingerprint marks on the stolen jewel box which was recovered from his house in Kerala. The police have now issued a notice to Jeevan’s wife for questioning in both the cases of theft and abetment to suicide where she is a suspect, Bhimashankar Guled, DCP, East Division, said.

Related Topics

Karnataka / bengaluru / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.