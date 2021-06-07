Police crack down on people illegally transporting liquor to Tamil Nadu

Bengaluru

07 June 2021 00:25 IST

The lockdown in Tamil Nadu has triggered a thriving illegal liquor trade. In the three days from June 2, the police have arrested six people in three cases for allegedly purchasing alcohol in Bengaluru with the intention of selling it at a huge profit in the neighbouring State.

The Electronics City police on Friday evening intercepted a goods vehicle heading to Tamil Nadu and seized 23 cartons of liquor concealed among fruit boxes. Around 198.8 litres of various brands of liquor worth ₹89,630 was seized.

The accused, Velu Goundar, 27, who was driving the vehicle, allegedly confessed to purchasing the liquor from a bar at Doddanekkundi. “He lives in Dharmapuri, Tamil Nadu, and was planning to sell the liquor in his home town for a profit,” said a police officer.

According to senior police officials, this is not an isolated case. “Since the lockdown was imposed not just in Bengaluru but in other States as well, people from neighbouring districts are driving to the city, buying liquor and taking it back to their home towns where they sell it for a higher price. For instance, the sale of liquor has been restricted in the Tamli Nadu during the lockdown,” the police officer added.

On June 3, the Begur police arrested three people for transporting liquor bottles worth ₹35,355 which they had concealed in their car. They came to Bengaluru from Tamil Nadu to buy alcohol. They hid the bottles in the boot space and also under the seats of the car. The previous day, the Begur police arrested three people for allegedly transporting 576 bottles of liquor in 12 boxes concealed in a goods van to Tamil Nadu. The total value of the seized liquor was worth ₹40,468, the police said.