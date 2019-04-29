Police counsel youngsters involved in bike stunts

The Whitefield police resorted to an innovative approach to contain the menace of bike stunts in their jurisdiction: they launched an awareness campaign recently to counsel motorists involved in such stunts about the dangers involved.
Addressing a gathering of over 100 youngsters at a private college in K.R. Puram, Abdul Ahad, DCP, Whitefield division, told them that bike stunts not only endanger the riders, but also others on the road.
There is a wrong notion that practising bike stunts is an act of courage. The youth should instead join the armed forces or the police force to utilise their energies in helping society, he added.
Counsellors from the child helpline, religious leaders, and social workers addressed the participants.
Many students who participated in the session promised that they would stay away from bike stunts and also advise their friends against it.
