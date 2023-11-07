HamberMenu
Police constable booked for strangulating wife

November 07, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Hosaakote police have registered a case of murder against a police constable for allegedly smothering his wife after visiting her parents’ house to see his 11-day old baby boy.

The incident occurred at Kolathur village in Hosakote on Monday, November 6. Kishore, 30, a police constable in Kolar, got married to Pratibha, 23, 11 months ago and the couple had an 11-day-old baby boy. According to the police, post delivery, Pratibha went to her parents’ house in Kolathur and Kishore came to visit her on Monday, and spoke to his in-laws after which he locked the bedroom door.

Suspecting something fishy, the parents knocked on the door, but there was no response. After repeated attempts, Kishore finally opened the door and informed his in-laws that he had killed Pratibha, and sped away on his motorcycle. The family rushed into the bedroom to find Pratibha lying dead and informed the Hosakote police.

The accused later went to his native place in Veerapura village in Kolar and got himself admitted to a private hospital with a complaint that he had consumed poison. The police rushed to Veerapura and brought him to a private hospital for further treatment. According to his in-laws, Kishore used to harass Pratibha for dowry and after the delivery, he was torturing Pratibha for not taking care of his parents during a baby shower function.

Based on the complaint, the Hosakote police have registered a case and are investigating further .

