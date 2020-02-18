Police constable attacked by Darshan fans

A police constable attached to the Janabharathi police station was allegedly attacked by Kannada actor Darshan’s fans when he was managing a crowd during birthday celebrations at the actor’s residence near Ideal Homes Layout in Rajarajeshwari Nagar.

The victim, Devaraj D.R., 26, stated in his complaint that he was deployed at Darshan’s house on February 15 night following his birthday celebrations. Around 12.30 a.m. on February 16, the organisers had not put out a proper barricade for the actor’s fans to wish him and there was jostling. The constable went to the spot and told the fans to stand in a queue. Some unknown persons from the crowd punched him on his nose and right eye. He started bleeding heavily and his colleagues rushed him to a private hospital, the police said.

The victim further added that the fans and the organisers were directly responsible for his injuries and sought action against them.

Residents adjacent to Darshan’s house had also complained of nuisance created by his followers.