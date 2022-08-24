Police conduct surprise checks on houses of rowdies

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
August 24, 2022 21:10 IST

The West division police on Tuesday night conducted a special drive to carry out surprise checks on the houses of rowdies and habitual offenders.

DCP, West Division, Lakshman Nimbargi, said that several teams have been formed to conduct checks on the 166 houses situated across West division and the police questioned 100 rowdies.

As many as 32 rowdies who were out of view and not appearing regularly at the station to mark their attendance, have been taken into custody and cases have been booked against them.

The police, during the search at the house of a rowdy, recovered a dagger and arrested him under the Arms Act. The accused, identified as Jibran , having a total 15 cases pending against him, was in jail under the Goonda Act and released a few days back. He will be booked under the Arms Act and sent back to prison, a police officer said.

