Police conduct surprise checks on houses of rowdies ahead of election

April 20, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The city police carried out surprise checks on the houses of 500 rowdies and habitual offenders living in the southern and western parts of the city in the wee hours of Thursday.

More than 1,500 policemen participated in the surprise checks carried under preventive action and area domination. The police arrested around 20 rowdies wanted in many cases and on the run jumping bail condition. The police also recovered lethal weapons from their houses and a notorious chain snatcher, identified as Imran Pasha from Kalasipalya wanted in several criminal cases, was also arrested during the check.

The others detained were later released on station bail with a warning not to get involved in any anti-social activities during election.

Four of the rowdy-sheeters have already been sent out under Tadipaar and records of three more rowdies are being prepared to send them out of the city under Tadipaar soon, P. Krishnakant, DCP, south division, who led the surprise checks, said.

