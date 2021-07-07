Police conduct surprise checks on courier firms

With vigilance stepped up on city borders, dealers are turning to private firms to ship consignments

The central division police on Wednesday carried out a special drive and inspected premises of courier companies to crack down on the sale of narcotics and psychotropic substances in the city. According to police officers, private courier firms are fast becoming the preferred means to transport consignments of drugs.

As many as 12 police teams along with a dog squad carried surprise inspections at the parcel sections of courier firms in the city. “Based on intelligence and previous cases, most of the drugs are smuggled into Bengaluru from Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. As we have stepped up security at entry and exit points in the city, peddlers are now resorting to private couriers to ship consignments,” a police officer said.

Apart from the surprise checks at the courier companies, the police also raided the houses of habitual offenders and drug peddlers. “We are even booking cases against users,” the police officer added.

Crack down on gangs

Earlier in the day, City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant held a meeting with senior police officers to take stock of the law and order situation in Bengaluru. This comes in the wake of two high-profile murders — civic councillor Rekha Kadiresh and financier Madan — who were hacked to death.

Mr. Pant said the police are cracking down on rowdy elements and gangsters and keeping a tab on habitual offenders. As many as 21 such people have been booked under the Goonda Act in the last one year. The police have been given instructions to contain the rowdy elements and gangs in their jurisdictions and take strict action in case of any violation, he added.