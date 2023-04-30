HamberMenu
Police Commissioner reviews security in D.J. Halli and K.G. Halli

April 30, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

City Police Commissioner C.H. Pratap Reddy took out a march in D.J. Halli and K.G. Halli, which are in the Pulikeshinagar Assembly constituency, reviewing security arrangements. He was accompanied by Additional Commissioner (East) M. Chandra Sekhar and DCP (East) Bheemashankar Guled. “The security deployment in the area is very good, and we will brook no indiscipline,” Mr. Reddy said. 

It can be recalled that violence broke out in the area on the intervening night of August 11 and 12, 2020, over a defamatory post. The city police opened fire to control the mob, and three people were killed in police action. The investigation into the case was handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which arrested several people, including members of the Popular Front of India, now proscribed and the Social Democratic Party of India, under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Several booths in D.J. Halli and K.G. Halli have been categorised as sensitive and highly sensitive, as the areas are communally sensitive, especially given that the D.J. Halli violence of 2020 is a major poll issue in the ongoing elections.

Then Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasamurthy, whose nephew posted the derogatory message triggering violence, was denied ticket from the party and is now contesting from Bahujan Samaj Party.

