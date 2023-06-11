Police Commissioner patrols in Hoysala

June 11, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - Bengaluru

The police were on high alert on Saturday as their top brass patrolled the city for a few hours in Hoysala vehicles. As city Police Commissioner B. Dayananda embarked on patrolling duty during peak hours around Ulsoor to have first-hand knowledge of the functioning of the Namma 112 Emergency Response System, other senior officers followed suit in their jurisdictions.

Officers attended a few calls and reached the spot to understand the emergency response, and the issues plaguing the system. Mr. Dayananda during his four hours of patrolling received only two calls from adjacent areas and were diverted accordingly.

“Apart from understanding how the emergency response system worked on the ground, I also came across problems faced by the staff,” Mr. Dayananda, told The Hindu

According to him, 239 vehicles patrol areas round the clock, with an officer and driver, in two shifts. Each Hoysala team has to work a 12-hour shift, which is taking a toll on the staff.

The Police Commissioner also noted the need for basic equipment like fire extinguishers, ropes, and lights, which could be handy for the staff in case of any eventuality, in the vehicles. He said the Hoysala vehicles also needed medical kits, including a first aid kit, as many of them could not be used as they had expired.

Apart from technical upgrades, the 112 primary response system should be taken to the next level from the existing police-centric system to a people-centric system, Mr. Dayananda said. “People should use the 112 system more and more, and avail themselves of the service to get their grievances redressed on the spot by Hoysala staff,” he added.

A policeman posted with Hoysala said that he was glad that the Police Commissioner himself patrolled the city responding to emergency calls. “Now that he has first-hand experience of the issues we face, we are hopeful that they will be resolved soon,” he added.

