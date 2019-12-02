Police chief: Download Suraksha app

Police commissioner Bhaskar Rao appealed to citizens to download the Suraksha app on their phones after a 27-year-old veterinary doctor from Hyderabad was gang-raped and killed last week.

“As the city police chief, I want to assure citizens of their safety. Please help us to help you by downloading the app,” he said on Monday.

Over one lakh people have downloaded the app since its launch in April 2017. The app is user-friendly and allows a user to press a panic button, which sends an alert to the police control room, which then dispatches the nearest Hoysala patrol vehicle to the spot. The control room also calls the citizen with seven seconds.

“The control room staff have been instructed to help you. In case of any eventuality, the Hoysala patrolling vehicles will be dispatched to attend to the problem,” the police commissioner added.

Each police station across the city has been provided with two patrolling vehicle, which are exclusively deployed to attend to such calls at the earliest.