Police catch security guard flaunting pistol and bullet strap on moving train in Karnataka

November 19, 2023 05:09 pm | Updated 05:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

Alert Railway police caught a 53-year-old security guard for allegedly flaunting a pistol and a bullet strap on a Hosapete-Bengaluru train on Thursday.

Pradeep D.S., head constable who was on routine beat to check the bogies, found a man sitting along with others and carrying a pistol and a bullet strap with 24 live cartridges .

Mr. Pradeep questioned the man and found that he was travelling without ticket and refused to reveal his identity.

When Mr. Pradeep demanded to know his identity, the accused identified himself as Kishan Yadav, a retired policeman from Uttar Pradesh.

When asked about the identity card and his unit officer for identification, he refused to share and upon Mr. Pradeep’s insisting, he showed an ID card with no name.

Suspecting his behaviour, Mr. Pradeep alerted the control room and detained him when the train reached Bengaluru city railway station.

Inquiries revealed that Kishan had a valid licence but he lost it and got a duplicate one. He told the police that he was going to Bengaluru for a security job interview.

Since he was not cooperative and failed to produce the required documents, the Railway police booked him under the Arms Act for further investigation.

