Police catch gun-runner trying to sell three pistols

June 07, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Cubbon Park police on Tuesday, June 6, arrested a city-based event organiser and recovered three pistols and 99 rounds of live ammunition from him.

The accused, Niraj Joseph , a native of Kerala and working for an event management company in the city, told the police that he had sourced the weapons from his contacts from the North-East. The police have taken him into custody and are now trying to ascertain his network .

The accused Joseph was caught by PSI, Ishwar Vannur, while he was waiting in a car for his client to deliver the weapons at the bus stop on Queen’s Road.

The weapons look factory made and investigations are on to ascertain his network, a senior police officer said, adding that the police are also verifying his criminal background.

