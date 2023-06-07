ADVERTISEMENT

Police catch gun-runner trying to sell three pistols

June 07, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The weapons recovered from an event organiser by Cubbon park police on June 6. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Cubbon Park police on Tuesday, June 6, arrested a city-based event organiser and recovered three pistols and 99 rounds of live ammunition from him.

The accused, Niraj Joseph , a native of Kerala and working for an event management company in the city, told the police that he had sourced the weapons from his contacts from the North-East. The police have taken him into custody and are now trying to ascertain his network .

The accused Joseph was caught by PSI, Ishwar Vannur, while he was waiting in a car for his client to deliver the weapons at the bus stop on Queen’s Road.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The weapons look factory made and investigations are on to ascertain his network, a senior police officer said, adding that the police are also verifying his criminal background.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US