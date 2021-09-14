Police cane CFI members protesting against NEP

Bengaluru

14 September 2021 22:56 IST

They slam State and Central governments for implementing it ‘unscientifically’

Hundreds of students representing the Campus Front of India, Karnataka, were caned and detained by the police when they tried to march towards Vidhana Soudha to protest against the National Education Policy during the Assembly session on Tuesday.

The protestors gathered at the Mysore Bank Circle shouting slogans against the State and the Central governments for implementing NEP “unscientifically”.

The protesters blocked the junction by staging a dharna and later tried to enter the prohibited area to go to Vidhana Soudha.

Injuries sustained

The police resorted to caning and bundled them into the vehicles and took them away as part of preventive detention. Many students sustained injuries in the caning .

Additional police force were deployed in and around Vidhana Soudha as a precautionary measure.