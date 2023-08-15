HamberMenu
Police bust two drug rackets, arrest three

August 15, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The city police have busted two drug rackets and arrested three persons, including a Nigerian national. 

Acting on a tip-off, the V.V. Puram police raided and arrested a Nigerian national allegedly trying to sell drugs at a street corner recently. They recovered ₹20 lakh worth 101 grams of MDMA crystals, a bike and a mobile phone. His interrogation revealed that he was buying drugs from a source in Goa at a lower price and was selling it in the city at a higher price to mostly techies, students and party organisers. 

In another case, Kamakshipalya police raided and arrested two people hailing from Rajasthan for selling opium in the city and recovered 270 grams of opium from them, which they had sourced from Rajasthan. 

