Police bust inter-State gang of burglars from Rajasthan

Bengaluru

06 September 2021 20:05 IST

The city police have busted a gang of house burglars from Rajasthan, who allegedly came to Bengaluru just to break into locked residences and steal valuables. While investigating a burglary case in Amrutahalli, which was reported on August 8, the police stumbled upon leads that led them to Rajasthan.

A special team camped in Rajasthan for a week to track down the gang. While they were able to arrest three members, three others escaped. The police recovered 200 grams of gold jewellery including items stolen from the house at Amrutahalli.

“The gang used to come to Bengaluru with the sole purpose of carrying out such burglaries. They would sell balloons all day and mark locked houses. Later at night, they would break into them,” said the police.

In another case, the Kengeri police probing a house burglary reported in their area on August 12, have arrested a habitual offender and recovered 221 grams of gold jewellery worth ₹11 lakh.

The accused, a resident of Rajanukunte, Doddaballapur, came out on bail in a burglary case in July and had taken to robbing houses again, said a police officer. With his arrest, the police have claimed to have solved five recent burglaries in Kengeri, Jnanabharathi, Annapoorneshwari Nagar, and Byadarahalli.