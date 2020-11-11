Police bust hawala racket

11 November 2020 08:29 IST

They have seized ₹28 lakh cash

Central Crime Branch officials on Tuesday busted a hawala racket and arrested a man who had been operating from Cubbonpet. Acting on a tip-off , a team of officials raided the offices of Pankaj Patel and recovered ₹28 lakh unaccounted cash and two mobile phones from him.

The police suspect that Pankaj is part of an inter-State hawala racket and is a pointsman who receives and sends money to clients. “A majority of the clients are businessmen who authorise transactions through hawala to avoid taxes. Investigations are ongoing, and efforts are on to identify the clients,” said a CCB official.

