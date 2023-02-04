ADVERTISEMENT

Police bust gang who promised jobs and robbed people

February 04, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Kodigehalli police have busted a gang from Andhra Pradesh who used to lure people to the city, promising them jobs in software firms, and then rob them.

The arrested have been identified as Gopinath, 26, Gunja Manga Rao, 35, Sheikh Shahabhashi, 30, and Mahesh, 21, all from Andhra Pradesh.

The police have frozen several bank accounts to which the stolen funds were transferred and recovered ₹5.95 lakh. 

On January 11, Pradeep, also from Andhra Pradesh, landed in Bengaluru to attend an interview at a software firm, organised by Shivashankar Reddy, whom he had befriended on Facebook a few months ago.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Shivashankar Reddy picked him up in a car with three other accomplices, made him roam around the city all day and took him to a desolated place in Kuduregere Village, Yelahanka and robbed him, said the police.

According to the police, they made him transfer ₹6.18 lakh from various accounts to their accounts. They dropped him off at a point on Ballari Road and fled from the scene, following which he had lodged a complaint. 

Using available technical evidence, the police tracked down the gang. Investigation now revealed that the prime accused Mr. Gopinath had posed as Mr. Shivashankar Reddy on Facebook and befriended Mr. Pradeep.

The police said the gang is suspected to have similarly conned and robbed several others and investigation is under way.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US