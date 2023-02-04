Police bust gang who promised jobs and robbed people

February 04, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Kodigehalli police have busted a gang from Andhra Pradesh who used to lure people to the city, promising them jobs in software firms, and then rob them.

The arrested have been identified as Gopinath, 26, Gunja Manga Rao, 35, Sheikh Shahabhashi, 30, and Mahesh, 21, all from Andhra Pradesh.

The police have frozen several bank accounts to which the stolen funds were transferred and recovered ₹5.95 lakh.

On January 11, Pradeep, also from Andhra Pradesh, landed in Bengaluru to attend an interview at a software firm, organised by Shivashankar Reddy, whom he had befriended on Facebook a few months ago.

Mr. Shivashankar Reddy picked him up in a car with three other accomplices, made him roam around the city all day and took him to a desolated place in Kuduregere Village, Yelahanka and robbed him, said the police.

According to the police, they made him transfer ₹6.18 lakh from various accounts to their accounts. They dropped him off at a point on Ballari Road and fled from the scene, following which he had lodged a complaint.

Using available technical evidence, the police tracked down the gang. Investigation now revealed that the prime accused Mr. Gopinath had posed as Mr. Shivashankar Reddy on Facebook and befriended Mr. Pradeep.

The police said the gang is suspected to have similarly conned and robbed several others and investigation is under way.