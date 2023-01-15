Police bust gang stealing valuables from BMTC passengers

January 15, 2023 12:22 am | Updated 12:22 am IST - Bengaluru

The South East Division police on Saturday busted a gang operating in BMTC buses stealing valuables from the passengers. The police recovered 150 mobile phones worth ₹25 lakh from the accused.

Based on a pick pocket complaint registered at Sudduguntepalya where cash ₹50,000 was picked from the pocket of a passenger on a BMTC bus, a special team was formed to tack down the accused, C.K. Baba, DCP, South East division said.

The police team posing as passengers moved in buses and kept a watch on the suspicious activities for many days before zeroing in on the gang, Mr. Baba said.

Explaining the modus Operandi, the officer said that the accused Jaffar Sadiq, 26, his associate Syed Akhil, 40 and Mohammed Jawad, 35, who is presently on the run, used to move in crowded buses and target gullible passengers carrying mobile phones and valuables for the last six months.

Once they set the target, the accused would surround the victim making use of the crowd, pick the valuables and pass it on to their associates who will get down soon before the victim realised that he/she had lost their valuables.

The accused who get down with the valuables soon get into an autorickshaw belonging to their associates who follow the bus. The auto rickshaw carrying the gang members soon reaches their associates who would buy the stolen valuables and the booty would be shared among the accused.

After carefully analysing the modus operandi of the accused, the police arrested the accused Sadiq an Akhil along with Rahman Shariff, 42, Mushtaq Ahmed, 45, Imran Pasha, 34 and Shafiq Ahmed, 38, who were receivers of the stolen property. There are six others who are part of the gang and presently on the run. Efforts are on to track them down, Mr. Baba, said.